Housing certificates handed to media employees by order of President

During the official ceremony, Advisor to the President and Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibay, congratulated media workers on their professional holiday.

Photo credit: The Dara Foundation for Presidential Initiatives

“This event, held for the third year in a row at the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reflects his continued support for media professionals in Kazakhstan. This year, housing is being awarded not only to journalists but also to directors, cameramen, editors, and other media specialists. Special attention has been given to socially vulnerable groups, including large families and those raising children with disabilities. I’m genuinely happy for my colleagues and offer you all my heartfelt congratulations,” said Ruslan Zheldibay.

Housing certificates were awarded to employees of the Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation, Khabar Agency, Qazcontent, Qazaq Gazetteri, LLP "Evrazia+ORT," the Atameken Business media holding, TengriNews, and other media outlets. Among the recipients are specialists from various areas of media production — dubbing editors, broadcast operators, sound engineers, cinematographers, TV camera operators, proofreaders, and other professionals who work every day to produce high-quality news content.

"One of the President’s key initiatives to provide housing for media professionals is being successfully implemented with the continued support of the Dara Foundation. Implementing projects that make a positive impact on society and enhance the well-being of citizens remains one of our top priorities," emphasized Mukhamedkali Tauan, the Head of the Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation.

In 2023, 65 employees from five state-run media outlets were provided with apartments through free property transfer agreements. In 2024, 68 more apartments were allocated to staff from a range of media organizations. This year, an additional 66 media professionals received keys to new homes — continuing the tradition of targeted support for journalists and technical experts who play a vital role in shaping the national media landscape.

