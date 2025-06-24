Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev

At a ceremonial meeting with journalists and mass media representatives held in the Akorda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that media can be rightfully named the voice of the nation, and journalists are the heralds of reliable information.

“You serve as a link between authorities and the public, explaining state policy and the essence of reforms to the population. I am thankful to you for such an important and complex job that not everyone can handle,” said the President at the awards ceremony.

He said that in recent years, the country has carried out drastic transformations and implemented a number of important initiatives.