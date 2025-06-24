Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated media workers on their upcoming professional holiday – the Day of Mass Media Workers - celebrated in Kazakhstan on June 28, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda
At a ceremonial meeting with journalists and mass media representatives held in the Akorda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that media can be rightfully named the voice of the nation, and journalists are the heralds of reliable information.
“You serve as a link between authorities and the public, explaining state policy and the essence of reforms to the population. I am thankful to you for such an important and complex job that not everyone can handle,” said the President at the awards ceremony.
He said that in recent years, the country has carried out drastic transformations and implemented a number of important initiatives.
“Three years ago, at the nationwide referendum, a decision was taken to amend the Constitution. Historic steps aimed at reformatting the country’s political structure were launched. The “Strong President – Influential Parliament – Subordinate Government” principle has taken root. The powers of the Parliament have been expanded, and responsibility of the Government has been strengthened. In accordance with the Constitution, all branches of power have been renewed. Election of rural and district akims has been introduced. The citizens got an opportunity to actively participate in policy making processes. The Law and Order Concept has become an integral part of public consciousness,” the Head of State said.