House passes record $901 billion defense policy bill, Senate to vote next

The House voted 312-112 to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which outlines military policy and authorizes funding levels for fiscal year 2026. The spending total is $8 billion higher than the request President Donald Trump submitted earlier this year.

The bill includes $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine for each of the next two years and contains provisions aimed at reinforcing U.S. commitments to European security. It also authorizes a 4% pay increase for service members and upgrades to housing on military bases.

Negotiators drafted the compromise text after the House and Senate approved separate versions earlier this year. Both chambers are controlled by Trump’s Republican Party. Lawmakers from both parties urged support for the final bill despite disagreements over some provisions.

Representative Adam Smith of Washington, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, noted he backed the measure while acknowledging concerns about certain elements.

The Senate had initially proposed $925 billion in defense spending, while the House bill aligned with Trump’s earlier $892.6 billion request. The final compromise sets the top line at $901 billion. The NDAA authorizes programs but does not provide actual funding, which must be approved separately in upcoming appropriations bills.

As in previous years, the legislation addresses competition with China and Russia and adjusts acquisition and readiness programs. This year’s version also removes initiatives that the Trump administration has criticized, including diversity, equity and inclusion training within the Department of Defense.

The path to the House vote was unusually tight. The procedural rule allowing the bill to advance passed 215-211 after several Republicans shifted their votes. Trump has said he intends to sign the NDAA once it reaches the White House.

