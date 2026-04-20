Blast at firecracker factory in India claims 23 lives

According to ANI, the tragedy occurred in Virudhunagar district, one of the country’s largest firecracker manufacturing hubs.

The explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing facility where highly flammable chemicals are used. As a result of the incident, part of the buildings was destroyed and a fire broke out.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, where debris clearance and search and rescue operations are ongoing. The injured have been taken to medical facilities.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident. Official sources say a possible violation of safety regulations in handling explosive materials is being considered.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a major fire broke out in a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s night, killing 40 people and injuring 119 others.