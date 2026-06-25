Hospital worker arrested after admitting he collected and ate human remains

According to Hungary’s National Bureau of Investigation, officers launched an inquiry after receiving information that a hospital orderly was keeping human remains both at his workplace and at home.

Investigators allege that the man, who had a strong interest in anatomy and pathology, obtained some of the remains through his workplace. He is also suspected of exhuming bodies from abandoned cemeteries in Hungary and Slovakia.

According to investigators, the suspect had spoken about his collection to relatives and friends and had taken photographs of it.

The man was detained in Budapest’s 2nd district on June 17. Officers subsequently searched several properties and a vehicle linked to him and seized computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Investigators also discovered skulls, bones and other preserved human remains. Forensic experts are examining the items to determine their origin and establish whether all of them are human.

During questioning, the man reportedly admitted to the offence and claimed that he had prepared and consumed food made from some of the remains.

The man was initially taken into custody before a court placed him under judicial supervision.

The investigation is continuing to determine where each of the recovered remains came from. Police said the range of charges against the suspect could be expanded depending on the findings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a woman was fatally shot by police at a Walmart store in Omaha, Nebraska, after allegedly stabbing a three-year-old boy with a kitchen knife.