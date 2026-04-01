Woman fatally shot by police following child stabbing at Nebraska Walmart

According to a police press release, officers responded to an emergency call at approximately 9:13 a.m. at a Walmart located on South 72nd Street. Initial information from 911 callers indicated a woman armed with a large kitchen knife was near a shopping cart carrying a 3-year-old boy.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Noemi Guzman, who was reportedly making threats while holding the knife. Police said officers issued repeated commands for her to drop the weapon, but she refused and injured the child. Two officers then discharged their service weapons, fatally striking the woman.

Noemi Guzman 2024 booking photo Photo credit: Omaha Police Department

The child was removed from the scene by a guardian and a bystander and transported to a local hospital. Authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening. Officers attempted lifesaving measures on Guzman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined through surveillance footage that the suspect had allegedly shoplifted the knife and forced the child’s guardian through the store before exiting into the parking lot.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers “acted with professionalism and direct action to intervene and save a child’s life.” The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from state and county authorities.

Earlier, lawyers representing a victim of the 2025 shooting at Florida State University said they intend to file a lawsuit alleging that ChatGPT may have helped the shooter to carry out the attack.