President's Affairs Department Hospital confirms JCI status

This procedure was initiated in connection with the commissioning of a new 80-bed multidisciplinary inpatient facility and an outpatient clinic building designed to accommodate 450 visits.

Photo credit: Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

Following the inspection, the Hospital reaffirmed its compliance with international accreditation standards, which are the most prestigious and objective recognition of the safety of world-class healthcare services.

Photo credit: Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

JCI system is recognized as the “gold standard” in global healthcare and has been adopted by more than 1,000 leading public and private medical organizations in 60 countries worldwide.

The Hospital has been among these institutions since 2016, consistently reaffirming the quality of its medical services in 2019, 2022, and 2025. The institution’s systematic infrastructure development, including the opening of a 200-bed treatment facility and a cyclotron production complex in 2023, has been accompanied by strict adherence to international protocols.

Photo credit: Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

The successful completion of the current inspection audit confirms that the Hospital is prepared to deliver the high standards of patient safety and effective treatment. Extending JCI certification to new facilities underscores the institution’s status as a flagship of national medicine, operating in accordance with the standards of leading global clinics.

Earlier, it was reported that the Astana healthcare department plans to build 11 new medical facilities over the next four years.