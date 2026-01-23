Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Mexico

The ceremony brought together representatives of the Kazakh Embassy, newly appointed Honorary Consul Carlos Barrera, senior officials from Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the Chamber of Deputies, representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the Miguel Hidalgo borough administration, business leaders including CANACINTRA, and mass media.

In his remarks, Yerlan Kubashev, Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy, highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing socio-economic reforms and expressed gratitude to Mexico’s Foreign Ministry for supporting Barrera’s candidacy. He underscored Barrera’s active role in the development of Kazakhstan-Mexico ties.

Officials noted that the new consulate represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations, serving as a platform to expand trade, economic cooperation, and protect the rights of citizens and legal entities.

Aníbal Gómez Toledo, Director General for Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East at Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, congratulated both sides on the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable partner in Central Asia and pointed to the growing number of Kazakh tourists visiting Mexico as evidence of deepening people-to-people connections.

Carlos Barrera, a Mexican entrepreneur and Vice President of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Mexico (CANACINTRA) for the industrial sector, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and business exchanges. He was formally presented with his Honorary Consul’s credential by Mexico’s Foreign Ministry.

The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Mexico City became the second honorary consular mission of Kazakhstan in Mexico, following the opening of the Honorary Consulate in the city of Guadalajara in 2018, with a consular district covering the states of Jalisco and Nayarit