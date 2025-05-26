Hong Kong opens doors as Harvard shuts them to international students

Hong Kong's Education Bureau stated that it immediately recommended regional universities implement support measures for international students left without study places and to take advantage of the situation to attract highly qualified young people. Special attention is being given to those already enrolled at Harvard or in the process of applying.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) announced an open invitation to Harvard students, offering them unconditional admission, streamlined application procedures, and academic support.

The situation escalated after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard's participation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program on May 22, accusing the university of "encouraging violence, anti-Semitism, and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party."

Harvard has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the decision, and a federal court has temporarily suspended its implementation. However, uncertainty remains as thousands of international students find themselves in limbo.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the University of Tokyo is considering accepting Harvard’s international students if they are barred from studying in the U.S.