    Hong Kong leader says fire investigation expected to conclude within 9 months

    02:35, 13 December 2025

    An independent investigation to determine the causes of the recent apartment complex fire will be concluded within nine months, John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), announced at a press conference Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Three people, including judge David Lok, appointed by John Lee to an independent committee, will investigate the fire's cause and the legality of the renovation projects.

    Based on findings, the committee will put forward recommendations to the chief executive to help the government with reforms and avert future occurrences, Lok said at a separate press conference Friday afternoon.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported a fire erupted at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in the Tai Po district in Hong Kong on November 26.

