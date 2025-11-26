Four dead as Hong Kong high rise erupts in flames

The blaze erupted at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in the Tai Po district and was quickly raised to a number four alarm, the second highest fire alert level in Hong Kong. The fire affected at least three of the estate’s eight residential blocks, which together contain more than 1,900 apartments.

In addition to the four fatalities, three other people were hospitalized, two of whom remain in critical condition. Among the dead is a firefighter who took part in the emergency response.

Footage from the scene shows dense plumes of smoke and flames engulfing external scaffolding surrounding the buildings due to ongoing renovation works.

Video shows frequent explosions and a scaffolding fire at Hung Fuk Court in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, with many people reported trapped, Chinese media reported. pic.twitter.com/DRtqsSEahH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 26, 2025

Emergency services continue search and rescue operations and the dismantling of damaged structures. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

