Honduras is voting in a tightly contested presidential election Sunday, marked by preemptive claims of fraud and heightened political tension.

Three main candidates are vying to replace Castro, whose term ends on January 27. Her chosen successor is Rixi Moncada, the candidate of the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party and the country’s first female defense minister. Moncada has pledged to continue the government’s social and economic agenda.

Salvador Nasralla, a former vice president and well-known television figure, is the Liberal Party’s candidate, campaigning on a centrist platform that emphasizes economic growth, labor reform, and closer trade relations with Western partners.

The National Party has nominated former Tegucigalpa mayor and businessman Nasry “Tito” Asfura, who is campaigning on a free-market program.

Both government and opposition figures have raised concerns over possible irregularities in the vote, adding pressure on the National Electoral Council, which oversees the electoral process. The Council is led by representatives from the country’s three main parties.

This week, the Armed Forces requested copies of presidential ballot records on election day, a step not stipulated by law. The move, in turn, was publicly rejected by the council’s president, who said it amounted to interference in the election process.

International organizations have voiced concern over the situation. Human Rights Watch warned that aggressive actions by state institutions and political deadlock risk undermining citizens’ rights to free and fair elections. The Organization of American States and the European Union also called on Honduran authorities to guarantee the independence of the electoral body.

Castro said this week that her government remains committed to the principles of democracy, accountability, and personal freedoms.

Under Castro, Honduras has seen moderate economic growth and has maintained an International Monetary Fund-backed financial program. However, the campaign has focused more on structural economic reforms and political divisions than on traditional social policy debates.

