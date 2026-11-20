The major Japanese automaker will sell the new vehicle in China, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand as well.

The company aims to revitalize its automobile business by launching the Avancier, the first model to feature the new hybrid system currently under development.

Honda, which has reviewed its electric vehicle strategy, said in May that it will release 15 hybrid models globally by fiscal 2029.

The Avancier, which will offer three-row seats, is positioned as Honda’s flagship model for the domestic large SUV market, in which the company is struggling to raise its share.

Honda currently has no such model in its lineup.

Earlier, Toyota announced its plans to launch ultra-compact trucks in the U.S., investing $34 million in production.