Holy Quran Museum showcases rare 18th-century brass-engraved copy of Quran

Among the museum’s distinctive exhibits is a copy of the Quran engraved on brass plates dating back to the 12th century AH (18th century CE), showcasing the precision and mastery achieved in Islamic arts and the special attention given to Quranic transcription, combining beauty and scholarly accuracy.

Photo credit: SPA

This artwork embodies a continuation of deep-rooted traditions in Islamic calligraphy and decorative arts, utilizing various materials and techniques from parchment and paper to metals, highlighting Muslims’ profound connection to the Holy Quran and their commitment to preserving it in artistic forms that combine creativity and reverence.

Earlier, Holy Quran Museum showcased rare 9th-century manuscript.