Holy Quran Museum showcases rare 9th-century manuscript

The rare piece, written in the Levantine Naskh script, stands out for its intricate ornamentation and delicate gilding – testament to the reverence with which the Quran has been preserved and celebrated across generations.

The manuscript is safeguarded at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, and its display forms part of a broader collaboration aimed at presenting Quranic treasures and rare manuscripts to the public. The exhibition not only highlights the artistic and historical significance of the text but also enriches visitors with a deeper cultural and intellectual appreciation of Islamic heritage.

Earlier, it was reported that the Holy Quran Museum had opened its doors in Makkah.