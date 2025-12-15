Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner found dead, investigation underway

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:38 p.m. to a medical emergency at the couple’s Los Angeles residence, where a 78-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were found dead. A spokesperson for the Reiner family later confirmed that the victims were Rob and Michele Reiner.

«It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time, ” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials said during a press conference on Sunday night that no suspect had been identified and that no one was currently in custody.

Condolences were shared by prominent figures across the United States. Former President Barack Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy in a post on X. Former Vice President Kamala Harris described the couple as close friends, while California Governor Gavin Newsom said he and his wife mourned the loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner and Singer married in 1989. He was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981 and adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner.

Michele Singer Reiner was an accomplished producer, actor, and photographer who collaborated with her husband on many of his most notable projects. Rob Reiner was best known for directing When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, This Is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men, as well as for his early role as Archie Bunker’s son-in-law on the television series All in the Family.

They are survived by their three children: Jake, Nick and Romy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach killed at least 15 people and injured 40 others.