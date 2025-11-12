Hokusai's painting of woman sells for record 621 mil. yen at auction

The successful bidder at Saturday's auction, held by Tozai New Art Co., was Nitori Co., a major Japanese home furnishings retailer based in Sapporo, Hokkaido.

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) was a master ukiyo-e artist of Japan's Edo Era, known for depicting Mt. Fuji from various locations, including Edo, present-day Tokyo.

The painting, which depicts a woman believed to be a courtesan from Edo's famed Yoshiwara red-light district, is thought to have been created between 1813 and 1819, when Hokusai used the alias Taito.

The period was before the artist created his trademark "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji," which was produced in the early 1830s.

The previous high for Hokusai's work was set at a Christie's auction in New York last year, fetching $3.56 million for a set of woodblock prints of the "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji."

The painting will be exhibited at the Otaru Ukiyo-e Museum, also located in Hokkaido and run by the Nitori Culture Foundation, according to the company.

