Historic first: IOC to support every Olympian with $10,000 grant

For the first time in history, every athlete at the Olympic Games will be eligible for Fit for the Future Olympian Grant amounting to $10,000.

The decision was announced at the IOC’s 146th session in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The initiative was launched as part of the Fit for the Future strategic program designed "to provide support to athletes with their long-term sporting endeavours or career transition. With this new fund, the IOC is delivering immediately on its commitment.”

“The Fit for the Future Olympian Grant complements the existing support programs. Around 14,000 Olympians are expected to be eligible for the grant for each edition of the Olympic Games in which they compete,” a statement from IOC reads.

The funds will be delivered through the national olympic committees.

“ If an Olympian chooses not to apply for this grant, their allocation will remain in the fund to benefit future Olympians,” IOC says.

It should be noted that the “grant will not decrease or detract from already existing support provided by the IOC to the NOCs, International Sports Federations (IFs), Organising Committees for the Olympic Games (OCOGs) or Olympic Solidarity.”

Who is eligible for the grant?

All athletes who have competed in the Olympic Games with an Aa accreditation, starting from Milano Cortina 2026.

Participants of the Youth Olympic Games are not eligible for the grant.

All Olympians, provided that they have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, or violated the IOC Code of Ethics, the Conditions of Participation, or the Olympic Charter.

“This grant will be available to every Olympian. Not just medal winners. Not just athletes from certain countries. Every Olympian. Because, while every athlete's journey is different, every Olympian has made sacrifices to reach the Olympic stage. Years of dedication. Years of hard work. Years of believing in a dream. This is not prize money. This is about recognising the journey and the commitment it takes to become an Olympian. And it is about recognising that every Olympian is part of our Olympic community, and honouring those who have come before us and paved the way, so that current and future generations of Olympians can benefit,” Chairman of the Committee of Athletes Paulo Gasol said.

The IOC is currently working on the application and delivery mechanism for the grant.

The application procedure for Milano Cortina 2026 will start at the end of the year. First payments are expected to be made in 2027.

Earlier, it was reported that Olympic boxing could see the introduction of artificial intelligence-assisted judging and the return of protective headgear.