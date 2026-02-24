EN
    Historic blizzard paralyzes U.S. East Coast

    13:36, 24 February 2026

    United States’ East Coast was battered by a powerful winter storm on Monday, bringing record snowfall, mass power outages and thousands of flight cancellations, according to the National Weather Service, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Historic blizzard paralyzes U.S. East Coast
    Collage credit: Scnreeshots from videos

    Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts recorded nearly 37 inches of snow, while more than 19 inches fell in New York City’s Central Park. Authorities warned of “near impossible” travel conditions in New York as over 600,000 homes and businesses lost power across the region, with New Jersey and Massachusetts among the hardest hit.

    Providence, the capital of Rhode Island, received 36 inches, surpassing the previous record of 28.6 inches set in February 1978.

    “It completely smashed it,” said Candice Hrencecin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston. “We were just as shocked as everyone else.”

    Travel bans were imposed in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced restrictions on non-essential driving in southeastern parts of the state.

    “Whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous,” she said. “If you get stuck, help will have a hard time reaching you.”

    Air travel was severely disrupted. More than 5,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, according to FlightAware. Nearly all departures from New York’s LaGuardia Airport were halted, while major hubs in Boston, Newark and Philadelphia reported cancellations exceeding 80%.

    Forecasters warned snowfall would persist into Tuesday, with some coastal areas expecting up to two feet in total accumulation.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a powerful winter storm was sweeping across the northeastern United States, placing nearly 59 million people under weather warnings, causing widespread power outages and prompting authorities to impose a full travel ban in New York City.

