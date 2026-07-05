Historic 19th-сentury water tower built by English engineers preserved in Kazakhstan’s Bayanaul

It was constructed near the mining settlement Ugol to supply water to workers.

The tower was built from natural stone, with a height comparable to a modern 3–4 storey building.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Remarkably, the tower has remained intact for about 150 years.

The area was rich in coal, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits, exploited by the British at the time.

Local Kazakh residents were employed in mining operations.

A railway line connected the mines to Aksu, transporting ore to river ports.

During Soviet times, the tower continued functioning, supplying water to collective farms.

Concrete structures at the top, resembling wings, have also survived in their original form.

Nearby, the English engineers built a coal-fired power station, of which only the frame remains today.