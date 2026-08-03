Higher education will remain relevant in AI era, Bagdat Mussin

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), Mussin said expertise in computer science, programming, and AI should complement, rather than replace, traditional higher education.

"Higher education is absolutely essential. At the same time, computer science, programming and AI skills are becoming indispensable for anyone planning to build a career. That doesn't diminish the importance of deep expertise in fields such as physics, chemistry or biology. The question is not whether higher education is necessary, but what purpose it should serve," he said.

Mussin believes the biggest breakthroughs in the future will come from specialists working at the intersection of AI and their respective fields of expertise.

"One of my children is deeply interested in biology, and I advised them to learn vibe coding and AI so they could one day make discoveries in pharmaceuticals and the biological sciences. The biggest breakthroughs will happen where different disciplines intersect. When two or three fields come together, that's when new discoveries and business ideas will emerge," he said.

The 2026 International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence is being held in Astana from August 2 to 8.

Earlier, in March, Bagdat Mussin announced the signing of a contract to host the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) in Kazakhstan.