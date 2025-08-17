EN
    High wind and rain to batter Kazakhstan on Sunday

    07:10, 17 August 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    rain
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Most of Kazakhstan is expected to brace for thunderstorms and rain, with the northern and central regions forecast to face heavy downpours and hail.

    High wind and fog are forecast locally.

     

    The high fire threat remains in place in Almaty, Zhetysu, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Abai and Ulytau regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on August 16.

