High-speed Internet to reach all Kazakh schools in coming years

He mentioned that there are currently 8,042 schools operating in Kazakhstan, of which 7,917 are already connected to the Internet — including 4,663 via fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) and 3,254 through other technologies.

“Up to 450 schools can be connected via FOCL by building the ‘last mile,’ since the fiber-optic lines have already been extended to their settlements. In this regard, we ask local executive bodies to independently, or with the involvement of telecom operators, bring FOCL to these schools,” Madiyev said.

He added that under an Investment Agreement between the Ministry and JSC Kazakhtelecom, FOCL will be extended to 2,010 schools in 2025–2026 at the partner’s expense. Once this project is completed, all schools in the country will have access to high-speed Internet, the minister stated.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to build over 100 more schools in 2025.