EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    High fire threat is in effect throughout Kazakhstan

    07:10, 6 May 2025

    Thunderstorms are expected to batter Astana and 15 regions of Kazakhstan on May 6, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Fire hazard
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The high fire threat is in place across Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

    High wind is reported to sweep through Karaganda region.

    West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions are forecast to brace for heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms, and high wind.

    Thunderstorms are to strike Mangistau region.

    As written before, Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan rains Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All