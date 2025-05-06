High fire threat is in effect throughout Kazakhstan
07:10, 6 May 2025
Thunderstorms are expected to batter Astana and 15 regions of Kazakhstan on May 6, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The high fire threat is in place across Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
High wind is reported to sweep through Karaganda region.
West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions are forecast to brace for heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms, and high wind.
Thunderstorms are to strike Mangistau region.
