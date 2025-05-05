Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6

The shower has been active since April 19 and will last until May 28, but the peak is expected on the night of May 6, with up to 50 meteors per hour.

The Eta Aquarids are formed from dust particles left in space by Halley's Comet. Although the comet itself appears near the Earth approximately once every 76 years, its trail still causes meteor showers. The next visibility of Halley's Comet is expected to happen only in 2061.

The best conditions for observation, according to astronomers' recommendations, are from 3:00 to 5:00 in the morning. By this time, the moon will have already disappeared behind the horizon and will not interfere with its light.

Experts also advise choosing dark, open places outside the city. In good weather, the meteor shower will be visible in both hemispheres and throughout Kazakhstan.