High expectations from the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana – Mark Levin

Could you please tell us what you expect from the upcoming World Religious Leaders Summit in Kazakhstan?

I have been privileged to participate in almost every Congress of World Religious Leaders since the first one in the early 2000s. It has been an extraordinary experience every three years, because there are very few places where true world leaders of various religions gather to discuss the most important issues of the day — and how to coexist with one another.

I vividly remember sitting on a panel with two religious leaders from Saudi Arabia six years ago. That kind of moment wouldn’t happen in any other forum except the Congress — and probably in no other country except Kazakhstan. So, my expectations are always high, and they are always fulfilled.

Could you please tell us about your delegation’s visit to Astana? What kind of missions or aims do you have?

There will be a number of American Jewish community leaders. We are coming for many reasons — particularly because it’s an opportunity to meet with our counterparts from around the world. We meet with Muslim leaders, Hindu leaders, Christian leaders, and we represent the American Jewish community, but there are also other Jewish leaders present. We expect the two Chief Rabbis of Israel to attend, in addition to others, including the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan, whom I consider a very close personal friend.

How do you assess the role of Kazakhstan in interfaith dialogue?

Kazakhstan has created a unique role for itself thanks to the leadership of its presidents and the country’s geographical location. It is at the crossroads of great powers and other challenging states, and I have always believed that Kazakhstan sees itself as building bridges between Islam and other religions. Kazakhstan, as a predominantly secular state that still supports religious practices, is quite unique. It has opened the door to promoting religious pluralism and tolerance — values that much of the world needs today.

Could you please share some of your favorite memories from Kazakhstan?

I only wish Kazakhstan were a little closer to the United States, because I truly enjoy traveling and visiting. My most lasting impression is of the Kazakh people. Wherever I have traveled in the country — and I have visited many places — the people have been welcoming, warm, and friendly.

Although Kazakhstan does not have a large Jewish community, the Jewish population feels completely integrated into Kazakh society, which is very rare for that part of the world.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention the wonderful meals I’ve had, both with friends and colleagues. Kazakhstan is a beautiful country with so many diverse landscapes to explore. I’ve been to the highest elevations, admired the beauty of the countryside, and experienced the elegance and sophistication of Almaty and Astana.

This conference is bringing together the world’s religious leaders. Do you have any message for them before the congress?

My hope is that we will come out with a unified message of support for religious pluralism, tolerance, and understanding. This has happened at every previous Congress, and it is remarkable each time. The intersection of so many different religions creates the conditions for real dialogue.

My additional hope is that this dialogue will expand cooperation and understanding among the various religions represented at the Congress.

I want to ask about the Jackson–Vanik amendment. This law was passed a long time ago to protect Jewish immigration. Why hasn’t it been repealed yet?

NCSEJ has long been on record in support of Kazakhstan’s graduation from the Jackson–Vanik amendment. We have worked closely with our government, with the Kazakh government, and with business, community, and religious leaders to move this legislation forward.

I don’t believe the delay has anything to do with negative perceptions of Kazakhstan in the U.S. Congress. Rather, it is about the legislative process itself. Without getting too technical, it’s about finding the right piece of legislation to which the amendment can be attached in order to finally pass it.

It is long overdue — Kazakhstan has more than met the requirements — and we will continue to push for graduation. My hope is that maybe this year it will finally happen.

Could you tell us about the Jewish pilgrimage to Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan is home to the legacy of one of Chabad’s greatest spiritual leaders, and many Jews around the world make regular pilgrimages there. More and more American Jews and others are coming to Kazakhstan, again because it is such a warm and welcoming country.

When I visit, I always meet with the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan, Yeshaya Cohen, and I see how strong that small community is. There is much activity in religious, cultural, and educational life — whether in Astana, Almaty, or other cities beyond the two largest centers.

It is truly a unique experience to see how well integrated the Kazakh Jewish community is into the country’s broader society — especially given the difficulties many Jewish communities face around the world with rising antisemitism. This is not the case in Kazakhstan.

I think that, whether American Jews or others, we all feel safe and welcome there.

Earlier, it was reported that the VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders scheduled for September 17-18 in Astana is expected to draw the participation of 100 delegations from 60 countries, including spiritual leaders of Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Daoism, Zoroastrianism and Shintoism.