Senate Speaker: Global conflicts lead to spread of radical ideas

Opening the event, Maulen Ashimbayev, the Head of the Secretariat and Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament, highlighted that the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has made a pivotal contribution to strengthening global interreligious dialogue for over 20 years.

"The initiative has successfully withstood the test of time and proven its viability," Ashimbayev said. "Today, the forum is a unique platform for dialogue, bringing together spiritual leaders and religious figures, politicians and heads of international organizations, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and experts. This is a tangible result of the collaborative efforts of all participants who contributed to this important cause. In this regard, we express our gratitude to all of you and the Congress Secretariat for the support provided."

According to Ashimbayev, the 7th Congress in 2022 clearly demonstrated that the unity of world religions has significant power.

"Despite conflicts and contradictions worldwide, an open and constructive dialogue is capable of bringing cultures, peoples, and religions closer together," he noted. "I am confident that the 8th Congress will maintain continuity and worthily continue the established tradition. Today's meeting is a crucial step in that direction. Therefore, we hope that our meeting will be productive and successful. We have gathered at a time when the system of international relations is changing. New challenges are emerging, while old ones are aggravating. The loss of life of people as a result of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and other regions deeply saddens us. The exacerbation of humanitarian crises and the destruction of cultural heritage are also of great concern."

Ashimbayev also pointed out that political turmoil, ideological differences, and a crisis of trust are intensifying. According to him, current global conflicts lead to the spread of radical ideas pursuing various interests.

"International security mechanisms are demonstrating their powerlessness, and protectionism and unilateral actions are on the rise," the Senate Speaker underscored. "In such a situation, it is critically important to resolve conflicts exclusively through politico-diplomatic and peaceful means. All actions must comply with the UN Charter and the norms of international law."

Concluding his speech, Ashimbayev added that the consolidation of leaders of world religions can give momentum to solving global problems, ending wars, and promoting a culture of dialogue and mutual respect.

The upcoming 8th Congress is expected to host 100 delegations from 60 countries, including spiritual leaders of Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, and Shintoism.

As previously reported, Director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Nihal Saad stressed the importance of protecting religious sites around the world.