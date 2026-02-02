High blood sugar raises risk of tooth decay, study says

The research team led by lecturer Akito Sakanaka surveyed around 60 diabetic and nondiabetic people to examine how blood sugar affects oral health. They collected test subjects' glandular saliva, or saliva freshly secreted from salivary glands, to analyze the movement of sugar and metabolites derived from blood.

The results showed that people with higher blood sugar levels are more likely to see transfers of glucose and fructose from their blood to their saliva and have tooth decay and dental plaque.

Moreover, an analysis of dental plaque showed an increase in bacteria that cause tooth decay and a decrease in bacteria that help maintain oral health. The oral microbiome, or the oral flora, also becomes prone to break down sugar and produce acid, making it easier for teeth to decay.

Meanwhile, when diabetic patients are hospitalized and their blood sugar is controlled, the sugar in their saliva decreases and the bacterial balance in the mouth improves, marked by a decrease in bacteria associated with tooth decay and an increase in those leading to better oral health.

