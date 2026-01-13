Over 260,000 Kazakhstanis underwent advanced diabetes diagnostics in 2025

This test is considered the “gold standard” for diabetes control, as it reflects a patient’s condition for the last three months.

261,500 Kazakhstanis underwent advanced diabetes diagnostics, which represents 49.9% of all registered patients with type II diabetes, that is 1.3 times more compared to the previous year.

Covering nearly 50% of all type II diabetes patients with glycated hemoglobin testing is an important step toward increasing life expectancy.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the disease prevention program will be expanded in 2026. The Disease Management Program (DMP) will begin including citizens with risk factors such as elevated blood glucose to help detect early pre‑diabetic conditions and prevent disease progression at its earliest stages.

