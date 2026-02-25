Heroes' welcome: Astana Team lands in after historic Canadian hockey triumph

The gold-winning hockey players returned home with honor. The young champions were greeted at the capital's airport by jubilant relatives, friends, and supporters.

"The games were incredibly intense and difficult. Some of our players were unable to participate due to disqualifications, so we had to play with only two lines and just three or four defensemen. Despite this, the guys didn't give an inch and executed their tasks with honor. We were overwhelmed with joy. We managed to prove what we are capable of in front of 10,000 to 12,000 spectators," recounted team coach Vladimir Matyukhin.

Photo credit: Qazinform

While being greeted by fans at the terminal, the young hockey stars thanked all Kazakhstanis for their support.

"This is an unforgettable moment! We won in the birthplace of ice hockey and showed the world what Kazakhstan is all about! Thank you very much for your support! When the President congratulated us, we were so surprised we could hardly believe it. Seeing his congratulations on Instagram, we felt very excited and proud," said player Adil Saduakassov.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan’s Astana Team captured the championship trophy for the first time in the 66-year history of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Astana Team on their sensational victory in Canada.