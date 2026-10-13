Herd of wild argali spotted in Kazakhstan’s Bayanaul Mountains

The argali were seen roaming freely among the rocky landscapes of Bayanaul in their natural habitat.

Park officials noted that such sightings are a positive sign of wildlife conservation efforts and indicate that the area continues to provide favorable conditions for wild animals.

The argali, a species of wild mountain sheep, is one of the characteristic inhabitants of Kazakhstan’s steppes and mountainous regions.

Specialists also emphasized the importance of regular wildlife monitoring and ongoing conservation measures to preserve the national park’s biodiversity.

Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.