Herd of Siberian ibex spotted in Ile-Alatau National Park

High-altitude terrain, steep slopes and rocky cliffs are the species' natural habitat. Siberian ibex move confidently across rugged terrain that can be difficult for humans to navigate.

Their strong legs and specially adapted hooves help them maintain balance on steep slopes, while hard-to-reach cliffs provide natural shelter from potential threats.

The camera trap offered a rare glimpse into the animals' life in their mountainous habitat.

Earlier, it was reported that a rare lynx had been captured by a camera trap in the Naurzum State Nature Reserve.