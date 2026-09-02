EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Herd of Siberian ibex spotted in Ile-Alatau National Park

    14:28, 2 September 2026

    A camera trap installed in Ile-Alatau State National Nature Park has captured a herd of Siberian ibex, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Herd of Siberian ibex spotted in Ile-Alatau National Park
    Screenshot from a video

    High-altitude terrain, steep slopes and rocky cliffs are the species' natural habitat. Siberian ibex move confidently across rugged terrain that can be difficult for humans to navigate.

    Their strong legs and specially adapted hooves help them maintain balance on steep slopes, while hard-to-reach cliffs provide natural shelter from potential threats.

    The camera trap offered a rare glimpse into the animals' life in their mountainous habitat.

    Earlier, it was reported that a rare lynx had been captured by a camera trap in the Naurzum State Nature Reserve.

    Animals Nature Nature reserves Ecology Kazakhstan Wildlife
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All