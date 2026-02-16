Helsinki cold to meet Black Sea warmth in Kazakhstan

According to Kazhydromet National Weather Service, over the next three days, a cyclone moving from the Ural Mountains will be passing the territory of Kazakhstan, causing precipitation, black ice, and gusty winds accompanied by snowstorms.

However, by February 18, an anticyclone shifting from the Helsinki region will follow in the wake of the cyclone. This will lead to lower air temperatures and the gradual cessation of precipitation in the northern part of Kazakhstan.

The northern regions of the country will see temperatures plunge to -18...-23 degrees Celsius. Conversely, the southern regions are expected to experience a warming trend with daytime temperatures rising to +15...+20 degrees C, influenced by a separate cyclone moving in from the Black Sea region.

