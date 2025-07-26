Helicopter used to tackle blaze in Zhetysu region

90 personnel and 10 units of equipment of the Department for Emergency Situations and Forestry the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations were deployed to help firefighting efforts in the area.

An Mi-8 helicopter from Kazaviaspas JSC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, equipped with a water discharge device, was used for aerial firefighting.

“The firefighting efforts are complicated by the hard-to-reach mountainous terrain,” the Department of Emergency Situations of the Zhetysu region said in a statement.

Firefighters continue their efforts to localize and extinguish the blaze.

Earlier, it was reported that a 200-square-meter workshop has caught fire in the Turksib district of Almaty city.