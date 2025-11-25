Helicopter joins fight against fire in Ile-Alatau National Park

According to Bekzat Baishalov, Head of the Almaty Aviation Division of the Kazakh Forest Aviation Protection Service, the blaze was detected at around 12:15 PM. Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene. Two fire engines and four specialists were brought in to extinguish the flames.

Authorities assess the fire as medium intensity. Crews are actively fighting the blaze and maintaining constant vigilance. The causes of the ignition remain under investigation.

According to preliminary data, the fire poses no immediate threat to local communities or major tourist routes. Emergency services report that the situation remains under control.

25 personnel, eight special vehicles, and one firefighting helicopter have been engaged in the operation.

Employees of Kazakh Forest Aviation Protection Service, together with staff from Ile-Alatau National Park and units of the Almaty Emergency Department, are taking all necessary measures to extinguish the fire. The helicopter is providing aerial support, while fire engines from all involved services continue operating on the ground.

Emergency services reported that the fire was contained by 2:20 PM. The estimated area affected by the blaze covers 1.7 hectares.

