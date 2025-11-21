29 helicopters, hundreds of personnel deployed to bring wildfire in S. Korea's Inje under control

The wildfire began Thursday afternoon on a hillside in Inje, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, according to the interior ministry.

Forestry officials said 338 personnel and 69 pieces of equipment were mobilized to put out the fire overnight, but the rugged terrain of the mountain hindered firefighting efforts.

Photo credit: Yonhap

A total of 29 helicopters were deployed to put out the remaining flames early Friday. The fire line extended to roughly 2.5 kilometers, with containment at 68 percent, according to authorities.

No casualties have been reported so far, but 12 residents from nearby households were evacuated to nearby senior centers and other facilities as a precaution.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Thursday ordered local authorities to ensure the swift and safe evacuation of residents.

He also called on the authorities to ensure that evacuation shelters and emergency relief supplies are sufficiently prepared to minimize inconvenience for evacuees.