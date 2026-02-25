Heir in waiting? Kim Jong-un' s daughter, 13, may be involved in overseeing missile forces

According to Yonhap, the assessment was presented during a closed-door meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee attended by officials from the NIS.

Lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said the intelligence agency has noted an increased public presence of Kim Ju-ae at key state events, including celebrations marking the founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army and a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. Signs have also been detected of her involvement in discussions on certain state policy issues.

South Korean intelligence had earlier suggested that Kim Jong-un’s daughter could be granted an official title during the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea. However, the congress, which took place in Pyongyang from February 19 to 22, has concluded, and no official announcement was made regarding her designation as a successor or the conferral of any formal party or state title.

Separately, South Korean media have reported a possible change in the daughter’s name. According to The Chosun Daily, citing high-ranking government sources, intelligence authorities obtained information indicating that Kim Jong-un’s daughter, previously known as Kim Ju-ae, may now be using the name Kim Ju-hae. It is noted that Kim Jong-un himself took a similar step at an early stage of consolidating his political status.

In addition, intelligence agencies have received information suggesting that the North Korean leader’s daughter is effectively serving as the country’s “missile general director.” According to the intelligence assessment, she receives reports from senior military commanders and is believed to be involved in issuing directives related to missile programs. At the same time, the post is officially held by another member of North Korea’s military leadership.

The intelligence service believes such involvement may be part of a strategy aimed at her early integration into control over the armed forces as part of preparations for a possible succession of power.

Alongside the lack of official confirmation of her status, title and name, the exact age of Kim Jong-un’s daughter also remains unknown. North Korean state media have not published her date of birth or biographical details. Estimates that she is around 13-years-old and may have been born in 2013 are based solely on South Korean intelligence assessments and foreign media reports and have not been confirmed by Pyongyang.

Earlier, it was reported that Kim Jong-un was reelected as general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea at the Ninth Party Congress.