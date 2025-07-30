EN
    Cooler temperatures coming to Kazakhstan

    12:25, 30 July 2025

    Temperatures are set to ease across Kazakhstan as the country is braced for rains with thunderstorms in the coming days, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    Kazhydromet said in a statement that a slow-moving cyclone is to keep affecting the larger part of Kazakhstan in the days ahead, bringing rains, with scattered heavy rains in the country’s north and east and hail in some areas.

    On August 2, a northern anticyclone is set to replace the cyclone, bringing cessation of precipitation and decrease in daytime temperatures to 15-20C in the northern part of the country.

