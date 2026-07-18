Heavy rains lash Seoul, trigger flood warnings and road closures

No casualties have been reported so far.

Flood warnings and advisories were issued for the districts of Gangseo, Eunpyeong, Mapo, and Yangcheon, while the districts of Eunpyeong and Dobong located near mountainous areas, also issued preliminary mudslide warnings after the Korea Forest Service placed the entire Seoul metropolitan area under landslide alert.

The Dongbu Expressway which runs alongside the Jungnang Stream in eastern Seoul, was completely closed in both directions from 5:37 am due to heavier-than-expected rains.

📍Uijeongbu ,South Korea 🇰🇷



Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in the South Korean city of Uijeongbu, submerging roads and disrupting traffic, as rainfall continues and warnings of further flooding remain in effect.



🚨 #SouthKorea #Flood #HeavyRain #SevereWeather pic.twitter.com/9zvEzpacHg — sustainme.in®️ (@sustainme_in) July 18, 2026

The Seoul city government said it had received 120 reports of rain-related damage and raised its emergency response to Level 2 at 3:40 a.m.

Forecasters expect heavy rain to continue through Sunday, with rainfall intensity to reach up to 300 mm per hour in some areas.

Officials said the city government plans to maintain an emergency response system and respond thoroughly to any further damage caused by the torrential downpours.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 400 people had been evacuated after a major fire destroyed over 100 homes in Drammen municipality in Norway.