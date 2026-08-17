10th death reported after downpour in Japan's Chiba

The 10th victim was a man in his 30s who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using an electrical generator due to a power outage at his home in the city of Chiba.

According to the prefecture, about 1,500 houses were flooded.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 flooded vehicles were abandoned on roads after the downpour. More than 100 vehicles are to be removed. In the city of Ichihara, a three-vehicle accident occurred when a car crashed into an abandoned vehicle.

Local authorities are rushing to remove abandoned vehicles, which could hinder emergency vehicles. The Chiba city government has requested assistance from the transport ministry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a heavy downpour in Chiba claimed five lives, two in cardiopulmonary arrest.