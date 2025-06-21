EN
    Heavy rains and hail to batter Kazakhstan’s north June 21

    08:36, 21 June 2025

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is to face today thundershowers, while heavy rains and hail are set to grip the country’s north, east and southeast, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rains and hail to batter Kazakhstan’s north
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The high fire threat is in place in some parts of Abai, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, locally in Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Scorching heat is expected today in Almaty, Zhetysu and Abai regions with mercury standing at 35 degrees Celsius.

    As written before, rain to pound Kazakhstan on Friday.

