Heavy rain forces over 143,000 to evacuate in N. Morocco

According to a ministry statement, 143,164 people have been evacuated across several provinces at risk of flooding. The province of Larache, including the city of Ksar El Kebir and surrounding villages, is the worst affected, with 110,941 residents displaced.

The statement added that gradual evacuation operations are continuing based on the severity of potential damage, with logistical support provided to ensure the safe transport of those affected.

Meanwhile, Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology warned Thursday that heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected to continue across numerous provinces in the coming days.

Earlier, heavy flooding forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate in northern Morocco.

Heavy flooding has forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate northern Morocco. Residents say the floods followed weeks of heavy rain after years of drought. pic.twitter.com/doSPVuk3XG — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 4, 2026

Last December. at least 37 people were killed after flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall swept through Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi.