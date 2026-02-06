EN
    Heavy rain forces over 143,000 to evacuate in N. Morocco

    07:13, 6 February 2026

    Heavy rain and severe flooding have forced more than 143,000 residents to evacuate their homes in northern Morocco in recent days, Morocco's Interior Ministry said Thursday, Xinhua reports. 

    Morocco evacuates over 100,000 people from 4 provinces after floods
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    According to a ministry statement, 143,164 people have been evacuated across several provinces at risk of flooding. The province of Larache, including the city of Ksar El Kebir and surrounding villages, is the worst affected, with 110,941 residents displaced.

    The statement added that gradual evacuation operations are continuing based on the severity of potential damage, with logistical support provided to ensure the safe transport of those affected.

    Meanwhile, Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology warned Thursday that heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected to continue across numerous provinces in the coming days.

    Earlier, heavy flooding forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate in northern Morocco. 

    Last December. at least 37 people were killed after flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall swept through Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi.

    Morocco Flooding rains Natural disasters Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
