    Heavy downpours to pound east and southwest of Kazakhstan

    07:09, 12 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 12, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Heavy downpours to pound east and southwest of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to brace for rains and thunderstorms with heavy downpours expected in the east and southwest of Kazakhstan.

    Ground frosts are forecast for Kostanay region at night.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in Zhetysu, Almaty, Karaganda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Ulytau regions.

    The extremely high fire threat is in place in Almaty, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Ulytau regions locally.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 11.

