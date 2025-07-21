Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days

Weather fronts are to bring rains and thunderstorms to the western, northern and eastern parts, with heavy rains in the west as well as hail and squall in the daytime on July 22-24. The rest of the country is to brace for a hot weather with no precipitation. High wind is to sweep across the country, whipping up dust storm in the south and southwest. Fog is forecast to coat the north and east of the country in the nighttime and morning, said Kazhydromet.

Sizzling temperatures of 40C are expected in the south of Aktobe and 42C in the west, north, center of Almaty region in the daytime on July 22-23.

A severe heatwave is set to push daytime temperatures to 35-39C in the west, 38-42C in the southwest, as well as 35C in the south of Kostanay region, 35-38C in the center, 40-42C in the south, and 35-39C in the southeast on July 24.

Earlier, it was reported temperatures are to soar over 40C in Kazakhstan Monday.