Temperatures to soar over 40C in Kazakhstan Monday

The Service also predicts high wind across the country, whipping up a dust storm in the south, as well as fog in the north, northwest on Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Daytime highs of 38-42C are predicted in Mangistau region, 35-39C in Atyrau region, 35-37C in West Kazakhstan region, 35-38C in Zhetysu, Almaty regions, 35C in Abai region as well as 42C in Turkistan region.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 41C in Atyrau region, and 43C in Mangistau regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in East Kazakhstan, Abai, north, east, center of West Kazakhstan, west, east of Atyrau, southeast of Kostanay, northwest, northeast of Aktobe, north, east of Karaganda, north of Ulytau, west, south, center of Akmole, south, east of Pavlodar regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, west, south, east of Zhambyl, north, south of Atyrau, west, south of Karaganda, south, east, center of Ulytau, south of Aktobe, southeast of Kostanay, west of West Kazakhstan, south of Abai regions.