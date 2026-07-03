Heatwave death toll rises across Europe

In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute reported more than 800 heat-related deaths up to 21 June, before the latest surge in temperatures. Elderly people were the most affected.

In France, Sports and Youth Minister Marina Ferrari said drowning deaths had climbed above 90 since 19 June, mostly in open water and across all age groups.

In the Netherlands, health authorities recorded around 480 excess deaths between 22–28 June, largely among those aged 80 and above, as temperatures neared 40°C.

The heatwave began on 20 June and is expected to continue, with health impacts mounting across the continent.

At the close of June, the World Health Organization reported more than 1,300 excess deaths across Europe since June 21, 2026, as extreme heat grips the continent.