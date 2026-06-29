Extreme heat claims more than 1,300 lives across Europe

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that 150 million people are currently living under extreme heat conditions.

He described heat stress as a “silent killer”, noting that European homes, schools, and workplaces are not built for such temperatures.

Europe is warming at twice the global average, making “once-in-a-generation” heatwaves nearly annual events.

Photo credit: Xinhua

It is highly recommended to use night air to ventilate, keep windows covered during the day, and minimize use of electrical devices.

Electric fans should be used when temperatures are below 40 degrees Celsius; above that, fans can worsen heat stress.

Air conditioning should be set to 27°C with a fan to save energy and improve comfort.

The WHO suggests drinking at least one cup of water per hour, 2–3 liters daily.

It is urged to check regularly on people over 65, those with chronic conditions, disabilities, or living alone.

The WHO warns against leaving children or animals in parked cars, urges avoiding direct sun during peak hours, and using damp cloths instead of dry fabric to cover strollers.

The WHO is urging European countries to implement heat health action plans as part of climate adaptation strategies.

As written before, a new analysis by an international team of scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that the ongoing heatwave is the most severe ever recorded over the affected region of Western Europe.