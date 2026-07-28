Heated recovery slides with built-in massage unveiled

Designed for athletes as well as people recovering from travel, work, or daily activity, the footwear features a full-length, low-profile Air Zoom sole and a removable magnetic Hyperslide Pod built into the adjustable strap. The pod delivers targeted heat and vibration across the top of the foot to help reduce tension and promote relaxation.

Users can choose from three heat settings, reaching up to 47°C, and three vibration levels. The recovery system operates in 15-minute sessions and can be controlled directly on the device or through the Hyperice mobile app.

According to Nike, the product was developed using feedback from both elite and everyday athletes, who highlighted the combination of cushioning, heat, and vibration as a key benefit for recovery.

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide will be available starting September 29 in select markets through Nike, Hyperice, and selected retail stores worldwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Air Jordan 11 Space Jam returned with limited Galaxy edition.