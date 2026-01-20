Air Jordan 11 Space Jam returns with limited Galaxy edition

First seen during Michael Jordan’s 1996 movie debut, the Space Jam 11 is widely regarded as one of the most important and collectible models in the Air Jordan line.

To celebrate the milestone, the brand is also preparing a new and far more limited edition called the Air Jordan 11 Space Jam Galaxy. This special version will release alongside the classic model on December 12.

The Galaxy edition is expected to replace the traditional black patent leather mudguard with a space inspired finish featuring cosmic patterns similar to the well-known Galaxy Foamposite. The rest of the shoe keeps a clean look, with a white upper, white midsole, and a translucent outsole. While early images circulating online are mock-ups, they are said to closely reflect the final design.

Unlike the standard Space Jam release, the Galaxy version is positioned as a collector-focused item. It will be produced in much smaller quantities and carry a higher retail price of $255. The shoes are expected to be available through Nike online and select local retailers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Michael Jordan's sneakers from the 1998 NBA finals had sold for $2.2 million at auction in New York.