12 die from heat-related illnesses in South Korea

A total of 2,631 patients had visited emergency rooms for heat-related conditions as of Monday since mid-May, when authorities launched the heat-related illness surveillance system. Of those patients, 12 have died, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Compared with the same period last year, the number of patients has increased about 2.6 times, while the number of deaths tripled from four.

Among the patients reported this year, heat exhaustion, commonly known as sunstroke, accounted for 60 percent, followed by heat stroke at 16.8 percent, heat cramps at 13.8 percent and heat syncope at 8 percent.

Most parts of the country have come under heat wave alerts.

Temperatures were forecast to soar to 38 C in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday, and 36 C in both Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Seogwipo of the southern Jeju Island experienced its 15th consecutive tropical night Tuesday, while Seoul's tropical night entered the 10th consecutive day.

The state weather agency said heat waves gripping the country are expected to intensify in the coming days.